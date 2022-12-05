41-year-old man slashed on subway platform in Queens

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- A man was slashed on a subway platform in Queens early Sunday morning.

Police say the 41-year-old man was standing on a platform waiting for the Southbound F train at the Union Turnpike Kew Gardens subway station when another man attempted to rob him and then slashed him in the face and head.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

