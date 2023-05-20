Search on for suspect after man slashed on subway in Manhattan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are looking for a suspect in a slashing that occurred Friday night aboard a subway train in Manhattan.
They say the 33-year-old victim mentioned that there was a person on the southbound D train who was acting erratic.
He says the individual approached him unprovoked and suddenly slashed him on the chin with a sharp object.
The suspect got away when the train stopped at 53rd Street and 7th Avenue.
The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.
