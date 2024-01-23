  • Full Story
Man slashed aboard No. 1 train in Inwood; no arrests

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 2:33AM
INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was slashed aboard a No. 1 train in Manhattan on Monday, according to police.

Officials say it happened at the Dyckman Street station in Inwood at around 7 p.m.

The victim suffered a laceration to the face with an unknown object and was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, where he is expected to survive.

So far, no arrests have been made, as officials say the suspect was last seen fleeing on foot.

An investigation is ongoing.

