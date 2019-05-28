Man stabbed in neck at Bryant Park subway station in Midtown

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A man was stabbed in the neck on a Midtown subway platform.

It happened at the 42nd St.-Bryant Park station around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The 24-year-old victim was stabbed on the northbound D platform.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Two male suspects fled the scene. Police say the victim may have known his attackers.

