Man stabbed in neck at Bryant Park subway station in Midtown

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A man was stabbed in the neck on a Midtown subway platform.It happened at the 42nd St.-Bryant Park station around 11:30 p.m. Monday.The 24-year-old victim was stabbed on the northbound D platform.He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.Two male suspects fled the scene. Police say the victim may have known his attackers.