Man charged with murder in NYC subway fight that ended with good Samaritan struck by train

Todd Hubbard, 57, is now charged with murder, assault and theft of service in the death of Dwayne Brown.
Authorities say Hubbard was allegedly harassing two young women on the southbound platform at 125th Street when Brown intervened and a physical altercation ensued.
Brown ended up on the tracks, where he was fatally struck by an approaching 2 train.
Great investigative work done by the 28 Squad, Manhattan North Homicide, and Transit Robbery for arresting Todd Hubbard for murder. On July 3, Hubbard was allegedly harassing two young women when a bystander interviewed. pic.twitter.com/DNE9kfW5ml— Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) July 23, 2020
Hubbard reportedly has a history of criminal activity dating back to 1982 that includes robberies and multiple arrests for jumping subway turnstiles.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube