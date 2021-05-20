Man randomly sucker punched in Fresh Meadows

By Eyewitness News
Search for man who sucker punched man in Queens

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man behind a random and brutal attack in Queens.

Video shows the suspect sucker punch a 67-year-old man, knocking him to the ground.

It happened last Saturday, May 15, at 12:25 p.m. as the victim was having a conversation on the sidewalk on Horace Harding Expressway in Fresh Meadows.

Police say the suspect walked past the victim, then doubled back and attacked for no apparent reason.

The victim was treated for pain and swelling to his face at New York-Presbyterian Hospital - Queens.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

