Man suspected of using his dogs to lure girls in Brooklyn in custody

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Man suspected of using his dog to lure at least 3 young girls in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A man wanted for allegedly trying to lure young girls using his dogs in Brooklyn has been taken into police custody.

There have been at least three incidents reported to authorities involving 25-year-old suspect Brandon Rodriguez.

Authorities say he has two dogs -- one is a husky and the other is an unknown breed, but is smaller in stature than the husky.

The first incident was reported on May 24 just before 8 a.m. near Osborn Street and Pitkin Avenue.

The suspect allegedly approached a 13-year-old girl and asked her to take a picture of him with his dog. He led her into an apartment building where he reportedly touched her inappropriately and wouldn't let her leave.

He left the scene when the victim's friend called out to her.



The next incident was reported on May 25 just after 7 a.m. on 51 Christopher Avenue.

In that case, police say the suspect asked a 12-year-old girl to take a picture of him with his dog. But when he tried to lead her into an apartment building, police say she became frightened and ran away.

The third incident was reported just over an hour later near Watkins Street and Pitkin Avenue.

Police say the suspect approached an 11-year-old this time and asked her to take a picture of him with his dog.

When he tried to lead her into a building, the victim got scared and ran away.

Rodriguez is in custody in the 73rd precinct.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

(Video from earlier incidents, prior to suspect being apprehended)

TRENDING: Video shows mouse eating meat at Columbus Circle Whole Foods
EMBED More News Videos

A Whole Foods customer made a shocking discovery when she found a mouse nibbling on food in the meats section at the Manhattan grocery store.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york citycrimeluringdogattempted luring
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
9 shootings in 6 hours leave 1 dead, 12 wounded across NYC
Homeless man charged with punching Asian woman has 17 prior arrests
Exclusive: Man brutally beaten in subway station done commuting in NYC
Meat producer JBS USA suffers cyberattack
Robbery, slashings inside subway system over weekend
Man fatally struck in Brooklyn hit-and-run
Show More
Teachers return to classrooms in Paterson, NJ
NYPL Midtown branch reopens in Manhattan with new look
AccuWeather: Bluer skies and warmer
Art gallery paying tribute to Tulsa Race Massacre victims vandalized
Black soldier finally getting long overdue honor thanks to teen
More TOP STORIES News