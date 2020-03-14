Man threatens to kill cab driver, robs him of $300 in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who robbed a cab driver in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. on March 2 while the 31-year-old driver was parked near Van Siclen Avenue and Avenue W.

Video showed the thief reaching through the driver's window and grabbing his phone and approximately $300 in cash.

Authorities say the suspect threatened to kill the driver.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklynrobberycab drivers
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Testing ramps up, NYC schools to stay open
1st full day of drive-thru coronavirus testing in New Rochelle
Coronavirus: Newark closes schools amid COVID-19 concerns
Cases of coronavirus continue to grow in Connecticut
Child tests positive for COVID-19 after meeting NBA player
13-year-old arrested in NYC coronavirus hate crime assault
Man fatally shot in head in apparent NYC road rage incident
Show More
House passes coronavirus bill after Trump declares emergency
AccuWeather: Cooler, but spring on the horizon
Stocking up for coronavirus: What you need, don't need
Coronavirus: How the NYPD is making sure officers are safe
75% of US nursing homes cited, not preventing spread of disease
More TOP STORIES News