Man wanted for crawling through windows to steal jewelry, cash in Queens

DITMARS STEINWAY, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a serial robber who has been targeting apartment buildings in Queens.Police released surveillance video Thursday of the man they are looking for.They say he has broken into and robbed at least four apartments in the same area since last month.In each instance, the suspect crawled in through a window and stole cash and jewelry:-Incident #1: It was reported to police that on Oct. 16, around 5:30 a.m., at a residential building near Ditmars Boulevard and Crescent Street, the suspect tried to gain entry into the 36-year-old female victim's apartment through her bedroom window while she slept. The noise woke her up and the victim yelled out when she saw the individual at the window. The individual ran away northbound on Crescent Street.-Incident #2: It was reported to police that sometime between Oct. 19 and Oct 21, at a residential building near Ditmars Boulevard and 35 Street, the suspect gained entry into the 29-year-old female victim's apartment through an unsecured rear window. Once inside, the individual took a watch and an Apple iPad mini tablet.-Incident #3: It was reported to police that sometime between Nov. 2 and Nov. 3, at a residential building near 41 Street and 23 Avenue, the suspect gained entry into the 32-year-old male victim's apartment through a rear window. Once inside, the individual removed two watches and approximately $6,000 in cash.-Incident #4: It was reported to police that on Nov. 3 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. at a residential building near 38 Street and 21 Avenue, the suspect gained entry into the 87-year-old female victim's apartment through a rear window. Once inside, the individual stole a bracelet, four rings and approximately $2,000 in cash.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------