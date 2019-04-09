Man wanted in attempted robbery, attack at Bronx bodega

BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who attacked a bodega worker during an attempted robbery in the Bronx, and they're hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest.Authorities say the man caught on camera demanded cash from the employee inside the store on East 163rd Street.It happened around 5:40 p.m. on March 31.Police say the robber pulled out a knife and then punched the victim several times in the head when he refused to hand over the cash.He took off without any cash.The person wanted for questioning is described as a black man, in his 20s or 30s, last seen wearing all dark clothing.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------