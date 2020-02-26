Man who passed off fake $100 bill in Middlesex County arrested

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey arrested a man who passed off a fake $100 bill as the real thing.

The South Brunswick Police Department posted a picture of the fake bill on Twitter. The money had "Motion Picture Use Only" printed on the front and back.

Police say Thaimu Kargbo used the fake bill to buy fuel at a gas station.

The attendant gave Kargbo $85 in change. He realized moments later the money was fake.

Kargbo admitted to police he was surprised the attendant took the money.

