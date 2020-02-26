Man who passed off fake $100 bill in Middlesex County arrested

SERIOUSLY....this is the fake $100 dollar bill a suspect passed at a local gas station. Detectives tracked down the 20 year old Montgomery man who admitted he was surprised the clerk took the money labeled "For Motion Picture Use Only". #FakeMoney pic.twitter.com/Z57KSNPHzZ — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) February 25, 2020

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey arrested a man who passed off a fake $100 bill as the real thing.The South Brunswick Police Department posted a picture of the fake bill on Twitter. The money had "Motion Picture Use Only" printed on the front and back.Police say Thaimu Kargbo used the fake bill to buy fuel at a gas station.The attendant gave Kargbo $85 in change. He realized moments later the money was fake.Kargbo admitted to police he was surprised the attendant took the money.----------