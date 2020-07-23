Man killed in Manhattan shooting lives on through organ donations to family, friends

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 19-year-old man who was shot and killed in Manhattan lives on through organ donations to his family and friends.A memorial now stands at a street corner on the Upper West Side, filled with candles and pictures of Kenneth Azuris.Marisol Azuris said she wants to make sure her son lives on through three organ transplants, so far, and hopefully even more.Police say he was standing outside 67 West 109th St. late on July 24 when suddenly a man in a white sedan opened fire, striking Kenneth."He was trying to defend himself and help everybody else and he got shot in his head," Kenneth's sister Penelope Azuris said.Police are now looking for the gunman and a driver.After Kenneth died, his mother, Marisol, made arraignments to donate nine of his organs.She said it was very important to take care of his organs and donate them because that's what he wanted to do.So far three people have received organs."One of the kidneys went to my grandpa. One went to his closest friend," Marisol said.And Kenneth's heart went to Marisol's closest friend."It makes me very happy that the heart of my brother is in the body of someone close to our family," Penelope said.Marisol said it is helping her heal because his life is being lived in another body.----------