Real Estate

Manhattan average rent drops below $3,000 for first time in nearly a decade: Report

By Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Massive discounts have caused the average rent in Manhattan to drop to a low not seen in nearly a decade.

A new city report has revealed that the median asking prices for rent in Manhattan have dropped below $3,000, $2,990 to be exact, for the first time since 2011.

The StreetEasy data reflects the third quarter of 2020, that found that rental listings with discounts rose to a record high of 44.7%, as landlords made attempts to attract tenants during a rental market that has struggled since the coronavirus pandemic hit the city.

In addition, the report shows that rental availability in Manhattan increased by nearly 70%, with 72,267 available listings. That's nearly 30,000 more than in 2019.

RELATED | Eviction protections for residents extended in New York
EMBED More News Videos

Click to see how Gov. Andrew Cuomo is handling an uptick in cases in New York and to learn about eviction restrictions for renters.


"Renters are no longer willing to pay the commute premium of living in Manhattan when they do not need to commute to an office five days a week," StreetEasy Economist Nancy Wu said.

The Manhattan rentals market had the most drastic spike in discounts, but the outer boroughs were not far behind.

The share of rentals discounted reached a record high of 30.7% in Brooklyn and a near-high of 26.6% in Queens.

"Landlords across the city, but particularly in Manhattan, have to be willing to face some really hard hits if they want to fill their units," Wu said. "They're being forced to cut the location premium out of their asking price in order to compete with larger and more affordable apartments in the outer boroughs."

Here's a more detailed look at median asking prices for rentals in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, according to StreetEasy:

- The Manhattan Rent Index fell 7.8% year over year. Median asking rent in Q3 was $2,990.

- The Brooklyn Rent Index fell 2.5% year over year. Median asking rent in Q3 was $2,599.

- The Queens Rent Index fell 2.2% year over year. Median asking rent in Q3 was $2,200.

Renters looking to find a deal in Manhattan had the most luck in Midtown, where 48% of rentals were discounted during the third quarter - up 25.9 percentage points from last year.

Midtown rent prices dropped 5.7% to $3,000 as demand for units close to Midtown office buildings fell amid the pandemic.

RELATED | Pandemic Exodus: Moving companies turn customers away as people leave Tri-State in record numbers
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports on people leaving New York City in record numbers amid the COVID pandemic.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatemanhattannew york cityhousingapartmentrentsreal estatemanhattan newsrenters
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who won the debate: Joe Biden or Donald Trump?
Movie theaters reopen in some parts of New York, but not NYC
Murphy to stay isolated, continues to discourage inter-state travel
Final Trump, Biden debate marked by clashes, but less chaos
Community fridge is using hope to feed spirits
Man facing charges after climbing NYC bridge
Trump calls New York 'ghost town' during presidential debate
Show More
Man speaks from hospital bed after attack on subway platform
Fact check: Trump, Biden's final presidential debate
LI man arrested, charged with raping 2 teen girls
Police: Man fatally shot outside home in NYC
Judge orders hearing to decide if Jennifer Dulos is dead
More TOP STORIES News