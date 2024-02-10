31-year-old woman injured after rider on Manhattan subway train throws random object at her

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman was struck by a random object while standing on a subway platform in Lower Manhattan Friday.

A 31-year-old victim was standing on the northbound No. 1 train platform inside the World Trade Center Cortlandt station around 7:15 p.m. when a suspect, riding a northbound train, threw an unknown object at her.

That object struck the victim in the leg, leaving her injured.

The victim was taken to NY-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital where she's expected to survive.

The male suspect fled on the northbound No. 1 train.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.