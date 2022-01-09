Man slashed in face on Manhattan train; Suspect on the loose

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11415921" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman was found stabbed to death near a diner in Queens on New Year's Day, marking the first known murder of 2022.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was slashed in the face on a Manhattan subway train Sunday morning.According to police, a man was slashed in the face with a knife on a 6 train on Lexington Avenue and East 96th Street just before 9 a.m.The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital. He is expected to survive.Police say it's too early to tell what the motive was for the attack or if any words were exchanged.The suspect is described as a man in his 30s.He was seen wearing a black coat, gray sweatpants and a multicolored turban.Officials say the suspect was last seen running southbound on the train tracks.----------