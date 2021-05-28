Weather

Manhattanhenge 2021: When and where to watch in New York City

EMBED <>More Videos

How to get the best Manhattanhenge photos

Twice a year, the setting sun lines up with Manhattan's streets to provide one of the most amazing sunset photos you can capture in New York City.

Manhattanhenge happens on approximately the same two days in May and then again on two days in July every year.



Rain and clouds washed out the first opportunity of the year over Memorial Day weekend.

The second chance in 2021 will be July 11-12. July 12 will be a half-sun Manhattanhenge and July 11 will feature the full sun.

If you want to get a shot worthy of the occasion, follow these tips from AccuWeather:

  • Plan ahead: Be sure to check the weather and stake out your spot well before the sunset. As with any big event in New York City, Manhattanhenge attracts crowds.
  • Pick the right street: Find a street with an unobstructed view of the horizon. NYC Parks has outlined the best streets to witness the moment. They are:
    57th Street

    42nd Street
    34th Street
    23rd Street
    14th Street
    Tudor City Overpass, Manhattan

    Hunter's Point South Park in Long Island City, Queens

  • Bring the right equipment and check your settings: If you really want the perfect shot, bring a tripod and a quality camera. Make sure your settings are ready for the low-light conditions. Pick a high aperture setting such as F/16 and make sure your ISO is the lowest possible for your camera.
  • Experiment with different subjects: Try picking something in the foreground to focus on, such as someone watching the sunset or a fountain. This creates a silhouette for a more appealing shot.


----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Sign up for free newsletters
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew york cityaccuweathernew yorkmanhattanhengesunset
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family: Missing New Jersey mother found dead in Tennessee
Everything to know about billionaire Richard Branson's spaceflight
AccuWeather: Spotty thunderstorms
Videos of flooded subway stations spark infrastructure concerns
Police probing whether fire was used to cover up murder of Bronx man
Police: Prisoner in custody after escaping from NYC jail
Poirier wins trilogy rematch by TKO over McGregor
Show More
Wimbledon final: Djokovic eyes 20th Slam, Berrettini his 1st
ESPYS, hosted by Anthony Mackie, return to NYC
Barty beats Pliskova at Wimbledon for 2nd Grand Slam title
Fire badly damages Pastosa Ravioli location on Staten Island
Man vandalizes NYC art gallery, attacks employee: Police
More TOP STORIES News