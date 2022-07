Manhattanhenge 2022: When and where to watch in New York City

Plan ahead: Be sure to check the weather and stake out your spot well before the sunset. As with any big event in New York City, Manhattanhenge attracts crowds.

Find a street with an unobstructed view of the horizon. NYC Parks has outlined the best streets to witness the moment. They are: 57th Street 42nd Street 34th Street 23rd Street 14th Street Tudor City Overpass, Manhattan Hunter's Point South Park in Long Island City, Queens

If you really want the perfect shot, bring a tripod and a quality camera. Make sure your settings are ready for the low-light conditions. Pick a high aperture setting such as F/16 and make sure your ISO is the lowest possible for your camera. Experiment with different subjects: Try picking something in the foreground to focus on, such as someone watching the sunset or a fountain. This creates a silhouette for a more appealing shot.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Twice a year, the setting sun lines up with Manhattan's streets to provide one of the most amazing sunset photos you can capture in New York City.Manhattanhenge happens on approximately the same two days in May and then again on two days in July every year.If you didn't catch Manhattanhenge in May, you can catch it on:Monday, July 11, a full sun at 8:20 p.m.Tuesday, July 12, a half sun at 8:21 p.m.If you want to get a shot worthy of the occasion, follow these tips from AccuWeather