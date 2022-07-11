Weather

Manhattanhenge 2022: When and where to watch in New York City

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

How to get the best Manhattanhenge photos

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Twice a year, the setting sun lines up with Manhattan's streets to provide one of the most amazing sunset photos you can capture in New York City.

Manhattanhenge happens on approximately the same two days in May and then again on two days in July every year.



If you didn't catch Manhattanhenge in May, you can catch it on:

Monday, July 11, a full sun at 8:20 p.m.
Tuesday, July 12, a half sun at 8:21 p.m.

If you want to get a shot worthy of the occasion, follow these tips from AccuWeather:

  • Plan ahead: Be sure to check the weather and stake out your spot well before the sunset. As with any big event in New York City, Manhattanhenge attracts crowds.
  • Pick the right street: Find a street with an unobstructed view of the horizon. NYC Parks has outlined the best streets to witness the moment. They are:
    57th Street

    42nd Street
    34th Street
    23rd Street
    14th Street
    Tudor City Overpass, Manhattan

    Hunter's Point South Park in Long Island City, Queens

  • Bring the right equipment and check your settings: If you really want the perfect shot, bring a tripod and a quality camera. Make sure your settings are ready for the low-light conditions. Pick a high aperture setting such as F/16 and make sure your ISO is the lowest possible for your camera.
  • Experiment with different subjects: Try picking something in the foreground to focus on, such as someone watching the sunset or a fountain. This creates a silhouette for a more appealing shot.


----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Sign up for free newsletters
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit Weather Photos and Videos

Have weather photos or videos to share? Send to Eyewitness News using this form. Terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew york cityaccuweathernew yorkmanhattanhengesunset
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 teens killed, 1 critical after Staten Island crash
Monkeypox vaccine clinics to open on Fire Island
George Washington Bridge begins cashless tolling
Trump ally Bannon now willing to testify before Jan. 6 panel
Dust devil creates chaotic scene at Las Vegas resort pool
Texas mom argues unborn baby should count as passenger in HOV lane
AccuWeather: Breezy with sun
Show More
NJ rental assistance program opens lottery for applications
3 people shot during pool party at Long Island mansion
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash on Garden State Parkway
Metro-North expands schedule due to increased ridership
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
More TOP STORIES News