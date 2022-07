3 people, including security guard, shot during pool party at Long Island mansion

EMBED >More News Videos The number of people of all ages living within the Northport-East Northport School District with cancer is "statistically significant," a study found. Kristin Thorne has the story.

GLEN COVE, Long Island (WABC) -- Three people, including a security guard, were shot at a pool party on Long Island.The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at the Mansion at Glen Cove.All victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The incident is under investigation.