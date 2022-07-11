3 people, including security guard, shot during pool party at Long Island mansion

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

GLEN COVE, Long Island (WABC) -- Three people, including a security guard, were shot at a pool party on Long Island.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at the Mansion at Glen Cove.

All victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



The incident is under investigation.

ALSO READ | 'Statistically significant' cancer levels found in Suffolk County School District: study
EMBED More News Videos

The number of people of all ages living within the Northport-East Northport School District with cancer is "statistically significant," a study found. Kristin Thorne has the story.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News


Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
glen covenassau countypoolmansionshooting
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
15-year-old arrested in subway stabbing death of another teen
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
5 people hurt in shooting at boardwalk in Coney Island
Relative of Queens man shot and killed by police speaks out
Officials to announce safety measures amid Long Island shark attacks
Pedestrian struck by 2 cars in deadly hit-and-run in Brooklyn
Dead 25-foot humpback whale washes up in North Wildwood
Show More
Production resumes at troubled Abbott baby formula factory
South Africa police say 15 killed in bar shooting in Soweto
AccuWeather: Nice day
Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969
NJ school brought to life in 'Ms. Marvel' on Disney+
More TOP STORIES News