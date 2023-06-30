13-year-old girl, dog attacked by coyote in Maplewood, NJ

A 13-year-old girl and a dog were attacked by a coyote in Maplewood, New Jersey on Friday.

MAPLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 13-year-old girl and a dog were attacked by a coyote in Maplewood, New Jersey on Friday.

The attack happened just after 3 p.m. inside South Mountain Reservation off Bear Lane, according to the Essex County Sheriff's Office.

They say a coyote attacked the girl, who suffered puncture wounds to her leg.

She was taken to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

The coyote also attacked a dog. It's not clear if it was the victim's dog.

The dog is being treated at a local animal hospital.

Out of an abundance of caution, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said they are closing Crest Drive and the South Mountain Dog Park until Saturday.

He urges anyone visiting the reservation to be extremely cautious.

