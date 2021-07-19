Health & Fitness

Public pool reopens after kids sickened in Maplewood, New Jersey

MAPLEWOOD, Essex County (WABC) -- Officials say the public swimming pool in Maplewood Township is back open Monday after an incident over the weekend that parents say sickened some children.

Several parents posted on Facebook Saturday night and Sunday morning that their children had to go to the emergency room after the incident at the community pool Saturday afternoon.

A malfunction with the pool's filtering equipment caused a sediment to be released, causing the water to turn greenish brown. The incident was accompanied by a strong odor.

According to parents' social media posts, some children were vomiting, had burning eyes and/or throats, and were lethargic.

One parent posted that her child had to spend the night in the hospital.

The township released the following statement Sunday:

"As previously communicated, a malfunction occurred yesterday afternoon at the pool resulting in a sediment release. This malfunction was within the filtration system and it is being monitored on a regular basis.

As a result some experienced a sudden smell of chlorine as the filter was restarted. We deeply apologize that this malfunction occurred and we are working with a third-party vendor, CFM, on testing and a retrospective evaluation regarding yesterday's malfunction.

In addition, our health officer has contacted the families impacted by the malfunction and we will work with them."

The statement went on to say the problem has been corrected, and that monitoring shows the pool is safe again for swimming:



"This morning (Sunday), we conducted 2 more pool chemistry level tests, our standard operating tests/evaluation as well as additional tests by the 3rd party to ensure that our pool is within the normal limits. These tests came back with readings that communicated that the pool chemistry is within normal limits.

We have worked closely with a third party contractor and have specifically identified what occurred and we know why it occurred. Furthermore, we have taken all the necessary steps to fix the problem and we have been assured that based on the contractor's actions and our follow up procedures this will not happen again.

As a result the pool will be open today and we will increase the number of our daily standard tests and monitoring to ensure the safety of all residents and patrons.

Again we apologize that this malfunction occurred yesterday (Saturday)."

