Robbery suspects mug victim, exchange gunfire with officers at Marble Hill NYCHA complex

Officials say those four suspects mugged a man at the Marble Hill Houses before 9:30 p.m. Shots rang out when officers arrived at the scene. Janice Yu has details.

MARBLE HILL, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police and robbery suspects exchanged gunfire at a NYCHA complex in Manhattan Wednesday night.

Officials say those four suspects mugged a man in the courtyard at the Marble Hill Houses before 9:30 p.m.

Shots rang out when officers arrived at the scene.

Police say one of the suspects fired at them and then an officer shot back.

The shootout prompted a large NYPD presence. Investigators can be seen on video walking through a courtyard and placing cones down in a search for evidence.

Officials say the gun used by the suspects was not found.

No one was hit by any gunfire, but officers were treated at a nearby hospital and released, authorities said.

Police say the suspects are still on the run.

