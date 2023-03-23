Robbery suspects mug victim, exchange gunfire with officers at Marble Hill NYCHA complex

MARBLE HILL, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police and robbery suspects exchanged gunfire at a NYCHA complex in Manhattan Wednesday night.
Officials say those four suspects mugged a man in the courtyard at the Marble Hill Houses before 9:30 p.m.
Shots rang out when officers arrived at the scene.
Police say one of the suspects fired at them and then an officer shot back.
The shootout prompted a large NYPD presence. Investigators can be seen on video walking through a courtyard and placing cones down in a search for evidence.
Officials say the gun used by the suspects was not found.
No one was hit by any gunfire, but officers were treated at a nearby hospital and released, authorities said.
Police say the suspects are still on the run.
