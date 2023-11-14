Lindsay Tuchman reports from the Upper East Side where more than 250 New Yorkers left on buses to DC for the March for Israel.

Hundreds of New Yorkers travel from Upper East Side synagogue to DC for 'March for Israel'

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- More than 250 New Yorkers are expected to load five buses for a day trip to Washington D.C. to March for Israel at the National Mall.

The buses left Temple Emanu-El at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on the Upper East Side.

The rally is expected to be attended by tens of thousands from all over the country who want to show solidarity with Israel and speak out against anti-Semitism as the war in the Middle East rages on.

Israel and Hamas are both escalating their attacks, and there is growing concern about the deteriorating conditions of the hospitals in Gaza.

The congregants sang and chanted "Am Yisrael Chai" as the buses pulled away and made their way to the nation's capital. It means the people of Israel live.

They say their goal is to raise their voices against anti-Semitism and demand freedom for the hostages taken after the October 7th attacks in Israel.

The Department of Homeland Security is designating the afternoon march as a level-one security event. That's the highest rating of risk assessment.

Those attending the rally explain their reasons for making the trek to DC.

"Especially with all of these pro-Palestinian protests, with a lot of misinformation being spread, it's very important for us to show up," Gila Mencelcorn said.

"It's a terribly frightening moment, and I think all Jews all over the world are in peril but in particular in Israel," James Solomon said.

"I've been miserable for the past month and so, I think it might just help me feel like I'm doing something," Hanna Gafni said.

There is also a rally in support of Palestinians expected on Staten Island later Tuesday.

