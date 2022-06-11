March for our Lives rally returns to Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11924958" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Friday was the start of a new tradition ahead of the Puerto Rican Day Parade.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- The March for Our Lives rally is back in Brooklyn this year, just one of many events happening nationwide.The goal is to cross the Brooklyn Bridge into Manhattan.Students are now the faces of a worldwide movement with the goal to end gun violence."It's not just a guns issue, it's a human rights issue. Kids deserve the right to go to school and not have the fear that they're not going to come home," said student and marcher Meera Srinivasa.Marchers, like Anya Biggs, whose family is from Sandy Hook, Connecticut, are young and motivated and their message is simple but powerful."Seeing that grief of those people, those families, whose children were lost with no repercussions, is mainly why I came here today," said Biggs.Biggs was just one of the dozens of students who showed up to march.Before the rally started, crosses, memorial pictures, and a statue of a school-aged girl hiding under her desk were on display to remind us of the horror that has plagued our nation."Members of the GOP - if you feel the pressure, you feel the pressure. Each and every day all across this country, we are taking our streets," said Attorney General Letita James.As marchers made their way to the Brooklyn Bridge, many of them, like Biggs, shared this walk is one they'll never get tired of - it's a symbolizes strength.----------