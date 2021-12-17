synergy

Marcus Scribner talks dragon riding 'dream come true' in 'Dragons: The Nine Realms'

By Jennifer Matarese
EMBED <>More Videos

Marcus Scribner talks becoming a dragon rider in 'Dragons: The Nine Realms'

NEW YORK -- Marcus Scribner is now a dragon rider! He's thrilled to be part of the "How to Train Your Dragon" universe in the new DreamWorks Animation/Hulu production "Dragons: The Nine Realms."

"To get to be a part of the show and become a dragon rider is sort of a dream come true," Scribner, best known for his role on ABC's "Black-ish" said.

The animated series is set 1,300 years after the events of the "How to Train Your Dragon" movies.

Dragons are seemingly just a legend to the modern world.

But a group of teens finds that they are still very much alive and well as they attend school and hang out together at a giant fissure in the Earth, where their parents work and do research.

"Anytime the Earth cracks open, you know there is trouble brewing!" Scribner said. "Especially when there are dragons involved."

Scribner stars as one of the kids, "D'Angelo" who is there with his father Phil.

"My character, I feel like, is the biggest listener of the group, but is still willing to put his neck out there to protect dragons and follow through with their dragon rider code," Scribner said.

The kids know, they have to keep their new dragon friends a secret in order to protect them.

Scribner says that he thinks parents and kids will love the overall message of the series.

"Even though it's in this mystical world and there are dragons and stuff, I feel like one thing that unites all the kids together and all the characters in the show is family, friendship, and the desire to preserve nature," he said.

You can begin streaming "Dragons: The Nine Realms" starting Thursday, December 23 on Hulu.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdreamworkshulu
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
SYNERGY
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has record-breaking box office opening
LL Cool J among performers announced for 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2022
Cast of Hulu's 'Mother/Android' talks about real-life roots of film
New Mexico authorities issue search warrant for Baldwin's phone
TOP STORIES
NY reports record number of new COVID cases as holiday travel ramps up
5 hospitalized in Queens carbon monoxide incident
10 Broadway shows have canceled performances amid recent COVID surge
NHL postpones upcoming games involving Canadian-based teams
NYC concert venue 1st to require vaccination and negative COVID test
Omicron manageable if precautions taken, former CDC director says
Man driving backhoe damaged cars, home before police fatally shot him
Show More
AccuWeather: Clear and cold
Kentucky community works together after devastation from tornadoes
Deserving family of 10 gifted massive Christmas light display
What to know about Kwanzaa
Manchin says he can't vote for Biden's $2T 'Build Back Better' bill
More TOP STORIES News