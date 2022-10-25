Mariah Carey, the 'Queen of Christmas,' will perform show at MSG this holiday season

Mariah Carey is the best-selling female artist of all-time

The self-proclaimed "Queen of Christmas" has a special holiday concert at Madison Square Garden this holiday season.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- If you have been singing 'Christmas (Baby Please Come to NYC),' then you are in luck.

This holiday season, Mariah Carey is coming to town.

One of her two special holiday concerts will be held at Madison Square Garden. The other will be in Toronto.

The self-proclaimed "Queen of Christmas" and New York native is the best-selling female artist of all-time. She has sold more than 200 million albums.

The show called, "Merry Christmas to All," will feature all of Carey's holiday hits.

The MSG show is scheduled for December 13, and tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.