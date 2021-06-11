Yankees' Mariano Rivera inducted into New Rochelle Walk of Fame

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10652052" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Qualified families will receive a payment of up to $300 per month for each child under 6 and up to $250 per month for children between the ages of 6 and 17.

NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Former Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera was inducted into the New Rochelle Walk of Fame Friday.It happened in a ceremony just before noon in front of the New Rochelle Public Library.Rivera lived in New Rochelle while he played on the Yankees.He played for the Bronx Bombers from 1995 to 2013 as a relief pitcher nicknamed "Sandman" and "The Closer."He posted 652 saves, struck out 1,173 batters, and achieved an ERA of 2.21.The five-time World Series champion was the first player ever inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by unanimous vote in 2019.Fritz Pollard will also be honored Friday.He was the first African American head coach in the NFL. He was a former football coach at New Rochelle High School.----------