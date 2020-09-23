Education

84-year-old Marine gets high school diploma 66 years after joining military to serve in Korea

TEXARKANA, TX -- An 84-year-old U.S. Marine received his high school diploma 65 years after leaving school to serve during the Korean War.

"Surprised, very surprised after all these years," Paul Mackey told local news station KSLA. "Very thankful and very proud."

Mackey served 10 years as a Marine. He was scheduled to be part of the Class of '54 at Texas High School in Texarkana, but he never got that chance.

The Texas education code allows school districts to give diplomas to honorably discharged veterans who served in World War II, Korea, or Vietnam.

Mackey's wife, a retired educator, was the driving force to get him his diploma.

The diploma is a symbol of accomplishment for Mackey and something he hopes inspires young people.

"You kids out there that see this, be smart, go to school and stay in school," Mackey said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationtexasgraduationmarines
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID News: NYC considers permanent outdoor dining
'She went berzerk': Subway mask request turns violent
Late-stage study of first single-shot vaccine begins in US
Eiffel Tower evacuated after phone-in bomb threat
2 vehicles slam into buildings in separate incidents in Manhattan
Thousands expected to honor Ginsburg at Supreme Court
Mars drops Uncle Ben's, reveals new name for rice brand
Show More
Louisville prepares for Breonna Taylor announcement
NYC Back to School: UFT says city needs 6-7K more teachers
COVID Updates: FDA could create new vaccine authorizations
AccuWeather: Warmer and stays breezy
School bus-size asteroid to zoom past Earth Thursday
More TOP STORIES News