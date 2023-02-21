Democrat now main sponsor of bill seeking to change Cuomo Bridge back to Tappan Zee, NY Post reports

New York lawmakers are once again seeking to rename the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's a renewed push to rename the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge as the Tappan Zee Bridge.

Legislation to do just that has been introduced by Republicans in recent years but has thus far failed to gain enough traction.

This year, however, according to the New York Post, the measure has the backing of Democratic State Senator James Skoufis of Orange County, who will become the first-ever Democratic lead sponsor for the legislation in the Senate.

When the $4 billion Hudson River span opened in 2018 alongside the remnants of the aging Tappan Zee, Gov. Andrew Cuomo formally named the new bridge after his father.

But after Cuomo's resignation amid sexual misconduct allegations, the measure has seen growing support among state lawmakers to change the name.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.