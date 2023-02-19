Here & Now Special: Remembering Gil Noble

For many years, Sundays on Channel 7 were distinguished with "Like It Is" with Gil Noble. Today, Sandra Bookman looks back on his life and career in a special episode of "Here & Now."

In this special episode of "Here & Now," Sandra Bookman looks back on the life and career of Gil Noble, the longtime producer and host of the pioneering program "Like It Is."

The show's legacy of commitment to and coverage of the African-American community continues in the successor program, "Here & Now."

WABC-TV is honoring Noble and bringing his achievements before new generations with this special as well as through selections from his news reporting and anchoring career at Channel 7, which can be viewed at abc7ny.com/gilnoble.

In an illustrious career in broadcasting that spanned over four decades, Noble joined WABC-TV in July 1967 as a reporter and shortly after, weekend anchor. He became a host of "Like It Is" in November 1968 and its producer in 1975. From 1986 on, Noble concentrated exclusively on "Like It Is." Noble won seven Emmy awards and 650 community awards and was granted five honorary doctorates.