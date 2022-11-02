New York man pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct in Boy Scouts of America investigation

Mark Chapman was the first person to be charged in an ongoing investigation into the Boy Scouts of America

Mark Chapman was the first person charged in the ongoing abuse investigation into the Boy Scouts of America.

NEW YORK -- A New York man has pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct charges in Michigan, more than 20 years after he began abusing two minors while he was involved with the Boy Scouts of America, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Mark Chapman, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to a news release from the attorney general's office.

Chapman's guilty plea on the first charge came with a sentence agreement of 12 to 20 years in prison, while the second charge carried a sentence agreement of 10 to 15 years, according to the news release. Chapman has also agreed to lifetime sex offender registration.

In March, Chapman became the first person to be charged in an ongoing Boy Scouts of America investigation, according to an earlier news release. He was initially charged with eight counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, as well as two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

CNN has reached out to Chapman's attorney, Samuel Bennett, but has not received a response.

"Regardless of how much time has passed, or how difficult the circumstances of a case may be, I am committed to seeing abusers held accountable for their crimes," Nessel said in a statement.

"Allegations made against adults in the Boy Scouts of America are wide-ranging and my department continues to review information and evidence to pursue charges against those who used their positions of authority to harm children."

The first case of abuse involving Chapman began in 2000 when the victim was around 13 or 14 years old, according to Nessel. "(The abuse) continued until he was 17 years old and a senior in high school. The abuse happened at the victim's father's house, at Chapman's house, and at the local church," Nessel said.

The second case involved a family member of Chapman who was about 11 years old when the abuse began. "The abuse went on for years and often revolved around times that were designated as special opportunities for Chapman to spend time with the boy," Nessel said.

CNN has reached out to the Boy Scouts of America for a statement regarding Chapman's plea but has not received a response.

Chapman's sentencing is set for December 14.

