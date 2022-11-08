John Lennon killer's chilling remarks at parole hearing made public

Mark David Chapman told a parole board that he knew it was wrong to kill John Lennon, but that he was seeking fame and had "evil in my heart."

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New, chilling details were released Monday on Mark David Chapman, the man who gunned down John Lennon outside his building on the Upper West Side in 1980.

Chapman told a parole board that he knew it was wrong to kill the beloved former Beatle, but that he was seeking fame and had "evil in my heart."

He told them that he acted on a "compulsion to kill" Lennon.

The comments were made to the parole board last September as Chapman was denied parole for a 12th time.

The next time he is eligible for parole is in 2024.

Chapman is 67 years old.

