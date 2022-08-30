44-ounce Market Pantry white fudge animal cookies recalled for possible safety hazard

Some packages of Market Pantry white fudge animal cookies are being recalled due to a possible safety hazard.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, 44-ounce packages of the product might contain small metal fragments.
They were sold nationally in Target stores in a clear plastic bear shaped container.
Customers who bought the cookies should return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.
Information from CNN was used in this report.
