Marlboro Township Public Schools, Town Hall closed after apparent threats to 2 buildings

MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- Marlboro Township Public Schools and Town Hall are closed Thursday after a series of apparent threats, which investigators have deemed to be of "low risk and low credibility."

The Marlboro Township Police Department said that threats were communicated to them about Marlboro Memorial Middle School and the Board of Education buildings.

"Marlboro Township Police Department along with other law-enforcement agencies are currently conducting a thorough and comprehensive check of the buildings," the department said in a statement just before 8 a.m.

A thorough check of both buildings is ongoing, including the use of explosive detection canines, officials said.

The district had first implemented a two-hour delay but then decided to close.

Town Hall also closed due to the police investigation. It wasn't clear if it would remain closed for the entire day, or just temporarily.

The government offices said that they would post on Facebook when Town Hall could reopen.

