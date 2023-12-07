The Marshal is said to be a man from New York.

US marshal accused of being drunk, disruptive on flight from JFK to London

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A United States marshal was arrested by officers at Heathrow Airport in London on charges he was drunk and disruptive on a flight from New York City.

Michael Brereton was arrested Wednesday morning and charged on Thursday with entering an aircraft while drunk.

Police at Heathrow were contacted by the crew of an inbound flight who reported a man was being disruptive onboard.

A female passenger also accused him of sexual assault, but police said there will be "no further action in relation to this allegation."

A spokesperson for Delta released the following statement:

"Due to unruly passenger behavior while in flight, Delta Flight 1, JFK to London-Heathrow, was met by local law enforcement upon landing and Delta is cooperating with their investigation."

