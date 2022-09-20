Federal civil rights lawsuit filed on behalf of migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard

TEXAS (WABC) -- A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the migrants who were flown to Martha's Wineyard last week.

The group, Lawyers for Civil Rights, filed that class action lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and the Secretary of Florida's Department of Transportation Jared Perdue, "and their accomplices" over what they call a "fraudulent and discriminatory" plan to send 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard without the appropriate resources in place.

They filed the lawsuit on behalf of affected immigrants who they say were "targeted and induced" to board the planes under false pretenses.

They say Gov. DeSantis and others targeted migrants that were released from shelters promising them job opportunities, schooling for their children, and immigration assistance.

They said migrants were not told they were going to Martha's Vineyard until right before landing.

They added that once the planes landed, the people that coerced them to board "disappeared" and left the migrants to realize it was all a ruse.

It comes after a Texas sheriff on Monday opened an investigation into the two flights, but did not say what laws may have been broken in putting 48 Venezuelans on private planes last week from San Antonio.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, an elected Democrat, railed against the flights that took off in his city as political posturing. But he said investigators had so far only spoken to attorneys representing some of the migrants and did not name any potential suspects who might face charges.

He also did not mention DeSantis in a news conference that appeared to mark the first time a law enforcement official has said they would look into the flights.

"I believe there is some criminal activity involved here," Salazar said. "But at present we are trying to keep an open mind and we are going to investigate to find out what exact laws were broken if that does turn out to be the case."

DeSantis' office responded with a statement that said the migrants had been given more options to succeed in Massachusetts.

"Immigrants have been more than willing to leave Bexar County after being abandoned, homeless, and 'left to fend for themselves,'" DeSantis spokesperson Taryn Fenske said. "Florida gave them an opportunity to seek greener pastures in a sanctuary jurisdiction that offered greater resources for them, as we expected."

The Venezuelan migrants who were flown to the wealthy Massachusetts island from San Antonio on Wednesday said they were told they were going to Boston. Julio Henriquez, an attorney who met with several migrants, said they "had no idea of where they were going or where they were."

He said a Latina woman approached migrants at a city-run shelter in San Antonio and put them up at a nearby La Quinta Inn, where she visited daily with food and gift cards. She promised jobs and three months of housing in Washington, New York, Philadelphia and Boston, according to Henriquez.

Salazar said the migrants had been "preyed upon" and "hoodwinked."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

