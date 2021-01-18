New York City, nation honor Martin Luther King Jr. with day of service

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Officials and residents are paying tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., during events in New York City and around the country Monday as the nation observes the federal holiday named in his honor -- this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.The Brooklyn Academy of Music is holding its annual tribute to MLK with virtual events.Martin Luther King Day is honored with acts of service, which come at a time when so many need the help.Many are taking time to volunteer, both virtually and in person.The UJA-Federation of New York is holding a region-wide MLK Day of Service to support residents in Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx and worldwide by providing help -- including supplying hot meals -- to people experiencing food insecurity, assembling care packages with essentials for homebound seniors and families, and packaging medical supplies for underserved communities in other countries.Volunteers were packing food for City Meals on Wheels for those who are food insecure and for socially isolated seniors in Manhattan, as well as assembling care packages for homebound seniors and single-parent households in Queens.In the Bronx, volunteers were packaging meals to be delivered to people in need worldwide through Rise Against Hunger and packing medical supplies for shipment to underserved communities around the world through the Afya FoundationPresident-elect Joe Biden and future First Lady Jill Biden were volunteering at a hunger relief event in Philadelphia, while the Presidential Inaugural Committee was hosting an event called "United We Serve."----------