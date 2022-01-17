NYC remembers Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with performances, honors

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- The Brooklyn Academy of Music will be hosting its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebrations.It's their 36th year and there will be lots of live performances.Both Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul are expected to speak at the event.Meanwhile, Dr. Emil Naclerio saved Dr. King's life inside Harlem Hospital in 1958.Dr. King was stabbed with a letter opener during a book signing in Harlem.Dr. Naclerio, who was a surgeon, removed the blade.The NAACP will honor him in Manhattan later Monday.As we celebrate the legacy of Dr. King, there's a renewed push to protect voting rights.A debate in the Senate is scheduled for Tuesday.Democrats are trying to rally support for legislation that would restore access to voting.The bill, called the Freedom to Vote Act, would expand voter registration, designate Election Day as a federal holiday, establish protections against gerrymandering, and restore voting rights to formerly incarcerated americans.It's a vote all but certain to fail.Since the 2020 elections, 19 states passed 34 laws, restricting access to voting.Arizona is one of them.In the spirit of his father, Martin Luther King III led a rally in Phoenix over the weekend."It has never been done totally correct. In the sense that we had to do it initially as an act. And acts have to be reinstated over and over again. I think that's why Congress has designed actual laws that will make it sustainable," King III said. "It is said that the people that do not remember their history are doomed to repeat the mistakes of the past."----------