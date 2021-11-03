marvel

'Eternals' preserves DNA of Marvel Universe, breaks superhero mold by celebrating diversity

By George Pennacchio
Marvel Universe's latest adventure "Eternals," directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao, follows the events of "Avengers: Endgame."

We meet a new group of superheroes, and they have been secretly living on Earth for thousands of years. Their purpose: to help fight their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

Salma Hayek, who plays the leader Ajak, thinks the film preserves the Marvel DNA, while breaking the superhero mold.

"I think it's going to be a surprise in many ways," said Hayek. "The most important one is the diversity in the characters and in the cast. And I think that is incredibly exciting and refreshing."

Gemma Chan, who plays Sersi, agrees.

"There are going to be so many young boys and girls out there who are going to see themselves in a film like this, perhaps for the first time. And that's really exciting and significant," said Chan. "But also I feel like it's probably something that should just be normalized. I mean, this is what humanity is like. This is the breadth of humanity, and it should be -- rightfully so, it should be represented on screen."

Deaf actor Lauren Ridloff plays Makkari -- the first deaf superhero featured in Marvel movies.

"I think finally, we're actually seeing characters that look like us," Ridloff said through a sign language interpreter. "And so -- and I think that's so important to me. My two boys get to see a deaf superhero who just happens to be happens to be their mom, too!"

"Eternals" is rated PG-13 and is in theaters Friday, Nov. 5.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this ABC station.
