Mary J. Blige discusses success, achievements on Tamron Hall Show

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mary J. Blige is headed to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Bronx native already has several Grammys, American Music Awards, NAACP Image Awards and Billboard Music Awards -- including the Billboard Icon Award. She also has an Emmy Award and has been nominated for two Academy Awards.

On Thursday, the "Queen of Hip-Hop Soul" sat down with Tamron Hall to talk about her latest major achievement.

"I wanted it to happen for myself, I made a choice, these were decisions I made to change my life, to keep reinventing myself and treat people kind because the same people I treated kind are the same people that probably voted," Blige said.

She also talked about her three-day Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit which kicks off on May 10 at the Apollo Theater.