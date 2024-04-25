WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Mary J. Blige discusses success, achievements on Tamron Hall Show

WABC logo
Thursday, April 25, 2024 9:12PM
Mary J. Blige discusses success, achievements with Tamron Hall
Mary J. Blige is expected to be inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mary J. Blige is headed to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Bronx native already has several Grammys, American Music Awards, NAACP Image Awards and Billboard Music Awards -- including the Billboard Icon Award. She also has an Emmy Award and has been nominated for two Academy Awards.

On Thursday, the "Queen of Hip-Hop Soul" sat down with Tamron Hall to talk about her latest major achievement.

"I wanted it to happen for myself, I made a choice, these were decisions I made to change my life, to keep reinventing myself and treat people kind because the same people I treated kind are the same people that probably voted," Blige said.

She also talked about her three-day Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit which kicks off on May 10 at the Apollo Theater.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW