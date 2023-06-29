Muslim Connecticut state lawmaker attacked while with family, man arrested

A Connecticut state representative was attacked while with her family on Wednesday.

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- The Connecticut chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is calling for an investigation into an alleged attack on a state lawmaker.

Officials with CAIR say state Representative Maryam Khan and her family were attacked while attending Eid al-Adha prayers in Hartford on Wednesday.

A man is accused of approaching Khan, her three children, a friend and her sister, and making vulgar and obscene remarks to them.

CAIR says the man grabbed Khan and threw her to the ground.

A worshipper chased the man and held him until police arrived.

Hartford Police say a 30-year-old man has been charged with assault.

"We urge local, state and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate a possible bias motive for this attack and to ensure the safety of the Connecticut Muslim community during the ongoing Eid al-Adha celebrations," said CAIR-Connecticut Chair Farhan Memon. "All too often we have seen American Muslims, or those perceived to be Muslim, targeted by hate because of their attire, race or ethnicity."

Memon also said that he thought more police officers should have been assigned to the religious gathering.

