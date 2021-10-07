Queens woman's Bollywood dance fitness classes draw fans from around the world

Masala Bhangra, as it's known, was started by Sarina Jain, a Queens woman, after a personal struggle and now thousands are catching on to this unique workout.
"My father passed away at 47 from a massive heart attack and I wanted to bring something for my community to stay in shape," Jain said.
Linh Truong said the distinct dance style changed her life after she was in a bad car accident 20 years ago.
"I fractured my vertebrae and my spine and both of my feet. I was hospitalized for seven weeks," Truong said. "Every time I dance I have so much joy, it's brought me so much happiness."
Deborah Kahan Kolb found Masala Bhangra's virtual classes during the coronavirus pandemic and said it was integral to her losing lose 30 pounds.
"I had three school-age kids at home, it was hard and the weight kept piling on," Kahan Kolb said. "It's a great way to work out and dance at the same time."
Jain has been teaching the unique dance for more than 20 years now and has amassed a fanbase in New York and as far away as the United Kingdom, Europe, and Kuwait.
Jain and her fellow teachers will be hosting a weekly Bhangra in the Plaza event every Thursday in the plaza next to Greeley Square Park in Midtown, Manhattan.
The Masala Bhangra team will perform and then Jain herself will lead a lesson before hosting a dance party.
Registration is required, you can register at Masala Bhangra's website.
