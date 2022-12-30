Paterson schools to bring back mask mandate in the new year

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey's fourth largest school district is bringing back an old mandate in the new year.
Starting January 3, Paterson School District will be requiring everyone who enters into a school building to wear a face mask.
The mandate will be reinstated as students and staff return from their winter break.
MORE NEWS: How to tell the difference between RSV, flu and COVID-19
Superintendent of Schools, Eileen Shafer, notified families on December 22 of the change. She cited rising numbers of COVID-19, RSV and flu cases across Passaic County in her decision.
The Passaic School District reinstated its mask mandate just before its holiday break.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a COVID Question