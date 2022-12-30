Paterson schools to bring back mask mandate in the new year

At the start of the new year, Paterson School District will bring back its mask mandate in light of rising COVID-19, RSV and flu cases.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey's fourth largest school district is bringing back an old mandate in the new year.

Starting January 3, Paterson School District will be requiring everyone who enters into a school building to wear a face mask.

The mandate will be reinstated as students and staff return from their winter break.

Superintendent of Schools, Eileen Shafer, notified families on December 22 of the change. She cited rising numbers of COVID-19, RSV and flu cases across Passaic County in her decision.

The Passaic School District reinstated its mask mandate just before its holiday break.

