Governor Kathy Hochul announces statewide school mask mandate will be lifted Wednesday

Gov. Hochul announces end to statewide mask mandate in schools

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York state school mask mandate will be lifted later this week.

"My friends, the day has come," said Governor Kathy Hochul, citing recent CDC guidance which classified much of the state as "low risk" for coronavirus infection.



Hochul announced the mandate will lift Wednesday, March 2 with some guidance for counties that have a higher positivity rate.

"We will lift the statewide requirement based on all the all the data," Hochul said. "However, there are some counties that have higher rate of transmission. We will allow them to determine what is best for their county."

She added that parents will have the choice to continue to send their children to school with masks and urged people to not bully those who still chose to wear them.

Hochul also said certain indoor settings like adult care facilities, nursing homes, correctional facilities homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters and public transit will still have masking guidance.

This announcement moves the original timetable up about a week. Hochul pointed to the CDC guidance and current metrics for making the decision sooner.

The governor said she fully expects New York City schools to follow in the state's guidelines, but said its a decision ultimately up to Mayor Eric Adams.

"New York City has different requirements. I think NYC will be with us on the timing on this," Hochul said.

RELATED | COVID Omicron Updates: Coronavirus started in market in Wuhan, China: Studies claim'
Two new studies claim to provide definitive evidence that COVID-19 started in a wet market in Wuhan, China.



