County Executive Bruce Blakeman signs Nassau County's controversial mask ban into law

MINEOLA, New York (WABC) -- Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman signed the county's controversial mask ban into law on Wednesday.

Blakeman was be joined by several victims of hate crimes, as well as advocates, community members, and lawmakers, including Nassau Legislator Mazi Pilip, who sponsored the bill.

The so-called Mask Transparency Act makes it illegal to wear a mask "for the purposes of concealing an individual's identity in public places," as well as wearing a mask on private property without the consent of the owner or tenant.

It does not apply to "facial coverings" worn for medical or religious reasons. The misdemeanor charge carries a $1,000 fine, up to a year in jail, or both.

The New York Civil Liberties Union is among the groups opposed to the ban, saying in part:

"We'll say it again: masks protect people who express political opinions that are controversial. Officials should be supporting New Yorkers' right to voice their views, not fueling widespread doxxing and threatening arrests. Masks also protect people's health, especially at a time of rising COVID rates, and make it possible for people with elevated risk to participate in public life. We should be helping people make the right choice for themselves and their loved ones - not letting the government exile vulnerable people from society."

A staple during the pandemic, the legislation argues that masks not worn for health or religious reasons "are often used as a predicate to harassing, menacing or criminal behavior."

Masks are now frequently worn by protesters during pro-Palestinian demonstrations, prompting both Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul to call for restrictions on the subway and other places to crack down on anti-Semitic acts. The NAACP New York State Conference, National Urban League and Anti-Defamation League have all raised questions about recent "masked intimidation."

Nassau police will train officers in how to enforce the new legislation.

