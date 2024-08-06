Nassau County lawmakers approve bill to ban masks in public

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County lawmakers on Monday approved a bill making wearing a mask or any facial covering in public a misdemeanor.

The Republican majority passed the bill with all 12 voting in favor and seven Democrats abstaining.

Lawmaker Mazi Pilip proposed the bill.

"Terrorist supporters around the country and especially in New York are hiding behind the mask and terrorizing the Jewish community," Pilip said.

People who wear masks for health and religious reasons are exempt to the measure, and violators of the law could face up to $1,000 in fines or even jail time.

Democrats say they wanted a version of the bill that more carefully protects individual liberty.

"I see the rise of antisemitism, I see the rise of hate," Seth Koslow said. "And as a Jewish man it concerns me, but I did not see the need to rush this bill through."

Civil liberties groups acknowledged the problem with the ban is it creates the danger of selective prosecution. They also have concerns at how the ban will be enforced.

The bill is expected to be signed into law by Nassau County Executive Brue Blakeman imminently.

