Nassau County argues lawsuit challenging mask ban should be dismissed

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County is fighting to get a federal class-action lawsuit dropped challenging its mask ban.

An advocacy group filed the suit last month, saying the law discriminates against people with disabilities.

Meanwhile, county lawyers say it should be dismissed because the plaintiffs suffered no harm as a result of the ban.

The law makes it a misdemeanor punishable by up to a $1,000 fine or a year in jail for wearing a mask in public.

It exempts people who cover their faces for health, safety or religious reasons.

At least one person has been arrested in Nassau County for wearing a mask in public.

