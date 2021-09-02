covid-19

Stanford, UC Berkeley large-scale international study finds masks reduce COVID-19 spread

EMBED <>More Videos

Large-scale international study finds masks reduce COVID spread

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- A large-scale international study by San Francisco Bay Area researchers is revealing more about the value of masks in slowing the spread of COVID-19, especially among older people.

Experts from Stanford and the University of California joined in the study of more than 350,000 people from villages across rural Bangladesh.

Among the key findings, surgical masks helped reduce COVID-19 cases in adults 60 years and older by more than a third.

RELATED: CDC recommends unvaccinated not to travel Labor Day weekend

"So I think the main takeaway is that masks are definitely effective in preventing COVID, said lead author, Dr. Ashley Stczynski of Stanford Medicine, "Surgical masks we have more confidence that they are very effective. And, that the benefits are particularly high among these high-risk groups in the older age populations."


Researchers also found that making masks free of charge was key in getting more people to wear them, along with soliciting help from influential leaders and popular athletes.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspalo altostanford universityface maskcoronavirus californiacoronavirusuc berkeleymedical researchu.s. & worldresearchcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Some doctors think CA should bring back outdoor mask mandate
COVID-19
COVID News: World Health Organization monitoring Mu variant
Joe Rogan has COVID, has taken controversial anti-parasitic drug
Concerns over NYC school reopening plan voiced to City Council
COVID News: 6 states now at 90% capacity for ICU beds
TOP STORIES
At least 12 killed in NYC during historic flooding from Ida
Subway service slowly being restored; Metro-North suspended
7 dead in NJ flooding; 2 others feared swept away
LIVE: Eyewitness News Coverage of the historic flooding
How much rain fell in NY, NJ amid historic Ida flooding?
14 feet of water in Mamaroneck, many rescued from homes
House explodes in Rahway, man injured while driving by
Show More
Why Ida's remnants were a historic event for NYC
Monster tornado hammers South Jersey, destroys homes
NYC National Weather Service issues first ever Flash Flood Emergency
Ida may be gone, but residual flood risks remain, forecasters warn
Share weather photos and videos here
More TOP STORIES News