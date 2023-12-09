Amazon workers walk out Queens warehouse, join nationwide strike against alleged union-busting

A number of workers walked off the job Saturday morning to join a nationwide strike against union busting.

MASPETH, Queens (WABC) -- Some Amazon workers at a Queens warehouse walked off the job Saturday.

This comes during the busy holiday season.

The employees at the Maspeth facility joined a nationwide movement of Amazon workers to strike against the company's union busting practices and for better working conditions.

Workers say they've seen retaliation from the online retail giant against union organizing, including the suspension of one of their union activists collecting petition signatures.

They are demanding starting pay at $26 an hour and $2 hourly bonuses during peak season, along with adequate staffing, recognition of third-party delivery drivers as Amazon employees, and winter clothing for deliver drivers.

Maspeth workers held a press conference Saturday morning to announce the move.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.