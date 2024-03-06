8 high school students shot at bus stop in Philadelphia; police searching for multiple gunmen

PHILADELPHIA -- Eight juveniles were shot at a bus stop in Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.

The gunfire rang out around 3 p.m. in the city's Burholme neighborhood as students with Northeast High School were waiting for the bus.

According to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, eight students -- between the ages of 15 and 17 -- were shot when three gunmen exited a vehicle near a Dunkin' store and opened fire.

One of the students is listed as critical at an area hospital. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the seven other victims.

Bethel says over 30 shots were fired at the scene.

Sources say police are looking for three shooters and a driver in a dark blue Hyundai Elantra with paper tags. The suspects were all wearing masks and were last seen driving over a bridge toward Cheltenham Township.

One woman who works at the nearby Quaker Diner heard the gunshots and ran out to try and help the victims. She reported seeing several juveniles wounded.

"These children are dying every day out here, somebody's got to do something. This doesn't happen in this neighborhood," she said.

According to the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, a Route 18 bus and a Route 67 bus were struck by the gunfire near the scene.

IMAGE: SEPTA bus hit by several bullets cordoned off at Frankford Transportation Center following mass shooting at Rising Sun and Cottman avenues on March 6, 2024.

The Action Cam was at the Frankford Transportation Center where one of the involved buses was cordoned off by police.

SEPTA says there have no reports of any injuries to passengers or employees.

This is the fourth shooting in less than a week involving a SEPTA bus.

On Sunday, 27-year-old Sawee Kofa was shot and killed after an argument on a SEPTA bus in the city's Oxford Circle neighborhood.

A teen was killed and four others were hurt Monday when gunfire rang out at a bus stop in the city's Ogontz neighborhood. And on Tuesday night, police say a man was shot and killed on a Route 79 bus Tuesday night in South Philadelphia.