Massapequa beats Toms River East, advances to Little League World Series

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
7 minutes ago
Massapequa Coast Little League will face Toms River East in Bristol Friday, with a spot in the Little League World Series on the line. Chantee Lans has the story.

MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- Massapequa Coast Little League defeated Toms River East for a spot in the Little League World Series.

Joey Lionetti pitched a no-hitter in the 4-0 win.

It will be Massapequa's first time to the Little League World Series in their 72-year history.

The tournament starts August 17 in Williamsport.

