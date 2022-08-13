Massapequa beats Toms River East, advances to Little League World Series

MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- Massapequa Coast Little League defeated Toms River East for a spot in the Little League World Series.
Joey Lionetti pitched a no-hitter in the 4-0 win.
It will be Massapequa's first time to the Little League World Series in their 72-year history.
The tournament starts August 17 in Williamsport.
